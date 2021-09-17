Thailand’s reopening is necessary to move the economy forward, says Heath Minister

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists that the plan to reopen 5 provinces, including Bangkok, has been properly assessed and is not premature, in response to academics’ concerns over the government’s plan to reopen the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting next month.







Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Public Health Ministry is conducting daily Emergency Operation Centre meetings to assess the situation, under the guidance of the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Affairs.



He said that, from the perspective of medics, it may not be an appropriate time to open the country, due to the high infection rate but, from the business side, it is essential to resume in order to move the economy forward. The ministry is taking opinions from both sides into consideration







The minister also urged people not to panic about the high number of COVID-19 infections, saying most new cases are asymptomatic and the numbers are falling. Thailand’s daily new cases have dipped below 15,000 this month. (NNT)



























