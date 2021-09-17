Bangkok distributes 2 million antigen test kits to high-risk groups

Starting Thursday (Sept 16), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with the National Health Security Office in handing out 2 million antigen test kits (ATKs) to people who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.







Deputy Bangkok governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said the move aims to expand the scope of active case finding in Bangkok. Each person in the high-risk groups will be eligible for two set of ATKs. People who test positive can isolate early on which will lead to efficient control against the virus spreading.



According to the BMA, the eligible high-risk groups include people aged over 60, bedridden patients, disabled people, those with any of seven underlying health problems, people with a fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, trouble breathing, those residing in the same house as an infected patient and people working as a community coordinator.







Mr. Sophon added that the test kits must be used 5 days apart and those who have already received the ATKs can reapply if they find out later that they are in high-risk groups. (NNT)



























