Thailand’s provinces impose partial lockdown to combat coronavirus (Covid-19)

CHIANG RAI – More provinces in Thailand have imposed partial lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.







While Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha administration has imposed a nationwide curfew from 10 pm – 4 am since Friday, it has given provincial governors to consider measures to cope with the outbreak including shutdown of provinces’ borders.

Chiang Rai, Krabi and Trang have become the latest provinces to apply partial lockdowns with the orders by their respective provincial administrations and public health commissions

From Thursday to April 30, only four highways are open for motorists travelling in and out of Chiang Rai to adjacent provinces, Chiang Mai and Phayao. Travelling inside the province is also restricted as nine police checkpoints are set up in the province.

Chiang Rai has six active coronavirus cases with no new cases reported in the last seven days.

The southern province of Trang has also announced a partial lockdown beginning on Friday to April 30 as it has seen higher number of cases arriving from other provinces.



Surveillance measures have been tightened including 14-day health quarantine for all travelers arriving in Trang. There are seven reported Covid-19 cases in Trang, five have recovered.

In Krabi, another southern province that is home to several tourist attraction, higher number of infection has prompted the governor to step up preventive measures.

A lockdown order has been imposed prohibiting people from travelling to other district until the end of April.

Most of Krabi’s 16 Covid-19 cases are found on Koh Lanta island and Koh Phi Phi island. (TNA)





