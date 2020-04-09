Coronavirus symptoms include ‘Losing sense of smell’ – Thai Institute

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal College of Otolaryngologists – Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand, suggests those in the health sector mark smell disorders as one of the primary symptoms that appears in Covid-19 patients; the symptoms may range from a weak ability to smell, to a complete loss of the ability to smell.







A number of research projects, report that there is a relationship between the Covid-19 infection and a patient’s loss of the ability to smell. The results show that on average, 2 out of 3 patients have a weaker ability to smell anything.

Meanwhile, up to 30 percent of patients who have mild symptoms such as a high fever, a cough, sore throat, or a clogged or runny nose, also have a reduced ability to smell.

The college has asked doctors and health sector workers to prioritize this symptom and has suggested a diagnosis of anyone who has an acute loss of the ability to smell and taste within 7 days, especially people who are being quarantined. They should avoid providing oral steroid medication to those with a smell and taste loss.

On record is the case of man with a suspected COVID-19 infection in Sakon Nakhon Province, who had returned home after working in Phuket. The patient had a fever, a headache, a dry throat and nose, and had lost the ability to smell and taste. The patient was later confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.











