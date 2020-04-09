Forest fires in north Thailand extinguished

CHIANG Mai – A major forest fire in Thailand’s Chiang Mai has been extinguished but the province and others in the north are still chocked with smog pollution as over 400 of hotspots are detected.







The fire at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park has been under control after officials reported no more hotspots are found. However, firefighters and park rangers have closely monitored the situation with fear that summer heat could reignite the blaze.

The fire along with other spots has sent thick smog blanketing huge areas of the province and eight others in Thailand’s north. As of Thursday, the authorities reported 461 hotspots in the region, dropping from nearly 800 recorded on Wednesday.

Hazardous pollution levels in many areas are still pose threat to residents. In the past several weeks, levels of PM2.5, or particles 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter, have soared over the government’s safe level of 50 micrograms. (TNA)