Thailand’s Prince Mahidol Award honor 3 doctors from Canada, Hungary, and U.S.

This Year’s Prince Mahidol Award honored 3 doctors from Canada, Hungary, and the United States for their work on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

On 15 November 2021, Professor Dr. Prasit Watanapa, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, in his capacity as Vice President of the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation, Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Public Relations of the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation, and Professor Vicharn Panich, Chairman of the International Award Committee of the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation, held a joint press conference to announce the 30th Prince Mahidol Award for 2021 at the Prince Mahidol Memorial Room, 2nd Floor, Syamindra Building, Siriraj Hospital.







This year, the Prince Mahidol Award in the field of Medicine is awarded to Associate Professor Katalin Karikó, Ph.D., Professor Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D., and Professor Pieter Cullis, Ph.D.

Assoc Prof Kariko and Prof Dr. Weissman have contributed to the rapid availability of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, while Prof Cullis is a pioneer in lipid nanoparticles, which have been used in various ways, such as delivering drugs to cancer cells without causing too much damage to surrounding tissue.



There were 86 nominations from 35 countries.

The Prince Mahidol Award Foundation under the Royal Patronage was established on 1 January 1992 in commemoration of the centenary of the birth of His Royal Highness Prince Mahidol of Songkla. The Foundation is under the Royal Patronage, with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as President.

The Foundation annually confers Prince Mahidol Awards upon individual(s) or institution(s), who have demonstrated outstanding and exemplary contributions to the advancement of the world’s medical and public health services. Each award consists of a medal, a certificate, and a prize to the sum of US $100,000. (NNT)



























