Big trucks protest for capped diesel price on Bangkok road

About 700 big trucks showed up for their trips on 4 main streets to the Energy Ministry in inner Bangkok this morning to demand the government solve the high diesel price.

In its “Truck Power Season 2” rally, the Land Transport Federation of Thailand deployed about 700 trucks to express the problems of truck operators related to the rising diesel price and the big trucks would arrive at the Energy Ministry on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to emphasize their standpoint.







Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow who was in Krabi for the cabinet’s meeting in the southern province said the representatives of the federation would gather to follow up progress from what they had discussed with the ministry. Executives of the ministry would welcome them and see if they would have any additional proposal, Mr. Supattanapong said.



Regarding the federation’s demand for the government to cap the diesel price at 25 baht per liter, Mr. Supattanapong said that the government would try to limit the price at 30 baht per liter.

The government had spent its State Oil Fund to help protect people from rising oil prices but the prices, however, depended on market mechanisms, he said. (TNA)



























