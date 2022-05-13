Thailand’s prime minister arrives in US for 2nd ASEAN-US Special Summit

Thailand’s prime minister has arrived in the US for the ASEAN-US Special Summit and will be having dinner with the US president on Friday. Shortly after arriving, he was greeted by Thais who are living in the US and received their support for Thailand’s full reopening.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha’s delegation arrived in Maryland, United States this morning (Thailand time). Gen. Prayut is attending the 2nd ASEAN-US Special Summit in Washington, DC, on May 12 and 13.



Upon arriving at his hotel, a number of Thai people living in the US greeted the prime minister with flower bouquets and gave him their moral support. Among the crowd were Thai restaurateurs who face the problem of labor and want the government to support work visas for Thais to work abroad. They argued doing so would also help promote Thailand’s soft power.







Gen. Prayut thanked everybody for the welcome and gave his greetings. He tasked foreign minister Don Pramudwinai and the Thai ambassador to the US to process the matter and consider providing assistance.

The prime minister is scheduled for a welcome at the US Congress by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He will then have lunch with leaders of ASEAN nations before they all attend a meeting with US business leaders. The US Secretary of Commerce and US trade representatives will also participate in this meeting. Climate change, clean energy, the supply chain, digital economy, and human capital development are among the topics to be discussed.

Gen. Prayut is also scheduled to have a discussion with the US Secretary of Defense to affirm the military cooperation and alliance between Thailand and the US. (NNT)































































