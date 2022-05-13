‘Thailand Pass’ requirement to be reviewed next week

Changes to the current Thailand Pass requirement for international travelers will be revisited at the full panel meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on 20 May.

Under the current entry requirements, all international travelers, including returning Thai nationals, are required to get an entry clearance by obtaining their Thailand Pass online prior to departure.



Several changes to the requirements have been made throughout the course of the pandemic, with testing now not required for all vaccinated travelers.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, an Assistant Spokesperson for the CCSA, said the center has received several inquiries on future changes to the current Thailand Pass requirement, which is now being considered by the CCSA operations center (CCSA-OC).







Proposed changes considered by the CCSA-OC will then be proposed at the full-panel CCSA meeting on 20 May for final approval.

The CCSA-OC also discussed the preparation for the 17 May school reopening for the new semester, based on the preparedness of each school.

Schools that are not well prepared, and schools with lower vaccination uptake, may opt to arrange online classes for the time being, based on the consideration from their provincial communicable disease committees. (NNT)

































