Thailand’s presence at Dubai World Expo will benefit economy and tourism

For a week that the Thai pavilion has opened to visitors, it has become one of the top destinations in Dubai’s World Expo 2020 with a long queue of people waiting to get in, according to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), a key agency responsible for the Thailand showcase.







The Thai pavilion in Dubai’s World Expo is “the biggest and most impressive pavilion in more than 150 years,” with an area of over 3,600 sqm, under a theme of ’Miracle of Smiles.’

World Expo, the world’s biggest fair, is held every four years. This year, it is held in Dubai. There are 192 participating nations.



Thailand joins the event with the hope that it can help boost the economy through tourism. Dubai’s World Expo expects to have 25 million visitors in the six-month period, while DEPA hopes 10-15% of the number will visit the Thailand Pavilion and these visitors are also expected to come to Thailand later on. If so, there will be 3 billion baht injected into the country, DEPA’s CEO’s Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin noted.

Designed to connect Thailand’s glorious past to its current innovation and digital technology, the four halls highlight the country’s advanced transportation, logistics, and digital connectivity, along with personal mobility.

At the entrance, those who entered the pavilion will see a replica of the golden chariot of Thailand’s Ramayana version, and also a model of elegance Royal Barge Suphannahong which is used in the Thai royal ceremonies until today after being constructed more than 100 years ago.

Guests and visitors will be able to enjoy the authentic taste of Thai food, a selection of craft products from Thailand, and contemporary Thai performances under the theme “Thai Iconic.”







Thai public and private organizations are taking turns holding series of special activities and exhibitions throughout the 6-month event. Participating countries are allowed to hold a special showcase for their national day on December 5. The Thai authority expects the Thai venue to become a magnet destination at the expo on the day with various activities, including diplomatic events, business showcases, cultural performances, food offerings and a parade.







For information about special activities and exhibitions, please visit www.facebook.com/Expo2020DubaiThailand or www.expo2020dubaithailand.com.

The four halls are designed with different themes. The first hall explores the history of Thailand’s transport and its cultural connection, The second hall, under the theme of “Mobility of Life,’ presents animated movies on Thailand’s legacy as a land of rich agriculture and a hub for international trade.





Meanwhile, the 3rd hall, dubbed “Mobility of the Future,” comes with information on Thailand’s development of advanced infrastructure and innovations in digital technology while moving forward to a brighter tomorrow. The stories are illustrated through an animated movie.

And the 4th hall, under the theme of “Heart of Mobility,” tells stories through short films of foreigners who have come to Thailand to travel, to do business, and even to live in the country.

Thailand first participated in 1862, during the reign of Rama IV and it was the third Asian country to join the event, after China and Japan.







For 159 years of presenting “Thainess” at World Expos, Thailand’s pavilions have represented the Thai identity through its architecture, food, handicrafts, and performing arts.

In 1878, Thailand, then “Siam,” was awarded the Grand Prix for fabrics and apparel at the exhibition in Paris. Then 1904, Siam was granted around hundred awards from the exposition at Saint Louis, USA. The design of the then pavilion was attractive to visitors because it superbly expressed the uniqueness of Thailand.







The design presentation of the Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is also aimed at catching the eye of international visitors at the first glance.

Many symbols are used to illustrate Thai values, beliefs and ways of life such as gold color which is the dominant color in traditional Thai architecture, floral garland, the Thai art of floral arrangement, a symbol of a warm welcome for auspicious occasions.







The “Wai” is a beautiful Thai mannerism. One of its most important meanings, known worldwide, is Sawasdee, which means “Welcome” to the “Thailand Pavilion.” This renowned greeting is presented through distinctive and exclusive architectural elements of the building, especially an arched entrance similar to a person performing a Wai.

Additionally, the arched entrance symbolizes a specific characteristic of Thai architecture, widely seen at many places such as the pagoda of Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), or the gable of a traditional Thai house. (NNT)



























