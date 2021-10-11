Russian tourists will come to Phuket subject to lower COVID-19 infections

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong met with Russian Consul General to Phuket Vladimir V. Sosnov to exchange their views on Thailand’s reopening to foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, and to discuss charter flights from Russia to Phuket.







The Russian consul general said there were many Russians who were interested in coming to Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox program, but Russia’s government was still concerned about Thailand’s COVID-19 infection numbers. It was discouraging travel to Thailand until the number of infections drops to a level it deemed safe, which was 40 infections per 100,000 persons.



The Phuket Vice Governor reiterated that the infection rate in Phuket was 30 to 100,000 persons, and asserted that strict disease control measures were implemented on the island. More than 70% of people in Phuket are fully inoculated and booster shot coverage is expected to reach 70% by the end of this month.







Mr. Pichet said 496 Russian tourists have traveled into Phuket under the Sandbox program since September 1. The hope was for airlines to launch direct flights from Russia to Phuket, with the vice governor having also asked that the Russian government approve charter flights to Phuket. (NNT)



























