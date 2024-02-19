Ex-Premier Thaksin meets prosecutors on lese majeste charge

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, released on parole on Sunday (Feb 18) has reported to public prosecutors as scheduled on Monday after he filed a written petition for fair treatment in the lese majeste case related to his comments made in Seoul in May 2015.

After being released, he could still face further legal woes as public prosecutors are consider indicting him for insulting the monarchy during an interview in 2015.







Public prosecutors later held a press briefing on the case, saying investigators have not completed addition inquiries and the investigation into whether Thaksin violated the royal insult law is still ongoing.







As a result, the decision on whether to proceed with prosecuting him cannot be made for the time being. Therefore, temporary release is allowed for Thaksin, with a surety of a bank deposit account worth 500,000 baht, and he is scheduled to meet with the prosecutors again to hear the order on April 10.

According the attorney-general, it is deemed appropriate to grant temporary release to Thaksin due to the fact that during the approximately half-hour conversation with him, it appeared that he was seriously ill, unable to walk and had to come by wheelchair, wearing a neck brace. He could not speak clearly with weak voice.







After having served a six-month sentence in hospital detention, the 74-year-old tycoon left Police General Hospital on Sunday and returned to his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok’s Bang Phat district for the first time in 17 years.

Thaksin, convicted of abuse of power and graft lived abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid jail. His return to the home country coincided with Pheu Thai Party returning to government. (TNA)






























