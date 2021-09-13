Thailand’s Phi Phi Island sealed off for disinfecting, active COVID-19 tests

Ao Nang Tambon Administrative Organization in Thailand’s Krabi province has announced temporary restrictions on movements to and from Phi Phi Island, to curb the spread of COVID-19, from Saturday until September 18th.

Administrative officials ordered the restriction of movement for seven days, starting from Saturday, to enable disinfection of areas and to conduct active case finding on the island.







Authorities said two Koh Phi Phi police officers and five migrant workers, at a wastewater treatment construction site, were found infected, while 36 other workers are waiting for test results.

Phi Phi Tourist Business Association president Prasert Wongna said the association has informed tourism operators and state agencies across the island about the outbreak. (NNT)




























