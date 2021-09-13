Koh Phayam Island proposed as link to Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus

The private sector in Ranong province, which is among the provinces along the Andaman coast, is proposing that Koh Phayam, an island off the coast of Ranong, should serve as a link for tourists participating in the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus tourism schemes.







Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, recently visited the southern region along the Andaman Coast, and had a meeting with government officials and representatives of the private sector in Ranong. The private sector suggested that Koh Phayam serve as another access point of the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus schemes. After a seven-day stay in Phuket province, travelers can also visit Koh Phayam, besides Phang Nga and Krabi provinces.

The same applies to tourists taking part in the Samui Plus scheme. The proposal is in accordance with government policy to reopen areas that are ready and have at least 70 percent of the local people vaccinated. So far, some 190,000 people in Ranong, or 68 percent of the provincial population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



Ranong province has about 44,000 migrant workers who want to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as the outbreak has affected the local economy and manufacturers. Some 6,400 workers in exports, manufacturing and fishing industries have been selected to receive the vaccines. The province is now coordinating with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Labor. (NNT)

































