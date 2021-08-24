Thailand’s Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘7+7’ extension scheme

Thailand’s Phang Nga province is set to welcome 30,000 travelers under the ‘7+7’ extension scheme, generating 2.5 billion baht throughout the fourth quarter.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), more than 700 room nights were booked for August and September across four extended areas, including Phang Nga, after the registration for the Certificate of Entry (COE) for this scheme was opened on August 16th.







Phang Nga Tourism Association president Chayabol Hirankanokkul said tourism operators project 5,000 travelers, generating 800 million baht, in September. Tourists can visit other destinations after seven days in the Phuket “sandbox” including the “Phang Nga Prompt” the provincial reopening plan, comprising Khao Lak and Koh Yao.



Mr. Chayabol said there are 75 hotels certified to the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus standard, of which 25% will open for tourists during the first stage of the scheme. If the outbreak situation and travel sentiment improve, 50-60 SHA Plus hotels will reopen in the last quarter of this year. (NNT)























