Over 3,000 tourists enjoy ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7’ extension program

Thailand’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has revealed that thousands of tourists have left Phuket by land since the ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7’ extension program took effect on August 16th.

CESA spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that, so far, 3,578 tourists had left Phuket by land for the extension areas in Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Koh Yao) or Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan or Koh Tao).







He said, after 7 days in these extension areas, the visitors can proceed to other provinces. The favorite destinations were Bangkok, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri. These destinations have complied with the pandemic controls required by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Mr. Thanakorn said a total of 22,810 tourists had arrived under the Phuket “sandbox” scheme. Room bookings had been made for 409,390 nights from July through September. Daily flights continue to bring in tourists. The five primary countries of origin were the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, France and Germany.



Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways will resume its direct services between Samui and Phuket from 25th August, to facilitate passengers and to support Thailand’s re-opening projects, which are the Phuket “sandbox” and “Samui Plus” models, starting with three flights per week. (NNT)























