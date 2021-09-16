Thailand’s participation in ‘World Expo 2020’ will boost economy and investor confidence

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has pointed out that Thailand’s participation in the World Expo 2020, which will kick off in Dubai on October 1st, will provide an economic boost and bolster investor confidence.







DES minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the expo will provide an excellent platform for Thailand, not only to showcase the country’s traditional charm but also to reinforce confidence in Thailand’s potential and readiness, reflected through digital technology implementation, digital infrastructure development and public health systems.



As many as 192 countries will participate in the expo, which is held under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, which encourages innovation and technology sharing and fosters cooperation around the world towards building a sustainable future.







The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), under the DES Ministry, serves as a key agency in handling the Thailand Pavilion and arranging activities at the site. The Thailand Pavilion has four main exhibition halls, which showcase the country’s technology and digital innovation development. A third of the 15 million visitors expected to visit the expo are likely to visit the Thailand Pavilion and many of them may be interested in visiting Thailand. (NNT)



























