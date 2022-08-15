Thailand’s Opposition to question PM Prayut’s 8-year term

The opposition will seek a ruling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure limitation through its petition through the parliament president, said Theerarat Samrejvanich, spokeswoman of the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party.

Ms Theerarat said that legal affairs representatives of opposition parties would file the petition with Parliament President Chuan Leekpai to forward to independent organizations concerned and the Constitutional Court would rule on the prime minister’s term.







The representatives were checking the details of the petition which would be submitted on Aug 17, the spokeswoman said.

The constitution limited the prime minister’s term at eight years and the deadline would fall before Aug 24, Ms Theerarat said.







She also said that if Gen Prayut ended his premier tenure, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon would not be the successor because Gen Prawit was not among the prime minister candidates of political parties. (TNA)

































