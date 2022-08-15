New bridge to Koh Samui feasible says Thai Tourism Minister

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed his support for a project to build a bridge to Koh Samui island, Surat Thani, to promote tourism.

He expressed his stance while attending a meeting with representatives of public and private sectors on Koh Samui and in Surat Thani province. Apart from the bridge project, the meeting also discussed local tourism development projects including an initiative to turn Koh Samui into a wellness and green destination.







The Transport Ministry already studied the feasibility of a new bridge to Koh Samui from either Don Sak district of Surat Thani or Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province and the ministry found feasibility with the project.

Koh Samui generates at least 50 billion baht from tourism annually. A bridge to connect with the island will also benefit the economy of the mainland.

Koh Samui is about 30 kilometers from Don Sak district and a trip on the route takes about one hour and a half. (TNA)






































