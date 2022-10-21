Thailand’s NBTC clears merger of True-DTAC with conditions

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), the country’s telecommunications regulator gives conditional clearance to the merger of two mobile operators, True Corporation Pcl and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC).

The NBTC board on Thursday voted in favor of the merger in a special meeting that lasted 11 hours.







However, it placed conditions on the merger including a price ceiling, price controls. Other conditions include requiring an independent verification of cost structure and service fee. Service rates such as voice and data must be shown separately, based on average cost pricing.







Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission said in its statement that reports on the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) drew opposition from academics and consumers’ organizations including the Thailand Consumers Council, which were concerned about impacts on competition and possible monopoly in the telecom sector.

The merger might affect consumers' choices and lead to the digital divide and unfair charges. (TNA)


































