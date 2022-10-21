Ruptured embankments of Chi River in Kalasin partly repaired

Two embankments that were ruptured for a distance of about 50 meters on both sides of the Chi River were partly repaired.

The burst embankments are in Khong Chai district in Kalasin, Northeast Thailand. Workers repaired about 17 meters of the structures and expected to complete the task in seven days unless rain recurred or another deluge of water passed the river.







The partly destroyed embankments caused floods in parts of Khong Chai and Kamalasai districts and affected about 2,800 residents and 20,000 rai of farmland.

In Kamalasai, Highway 214 in Ban Nong Bua village was 10-15 centimeters under water and motorists on small vehicles were advised to avoid the route. (TNA)





































