Thailand’s long-distance trains to operate from new Bangkok rail hub from January 19

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the relocation – effective from 19 January, 2023, of 52 long-distance, rapid, and express train services from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to the new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

From this date onwards, tourists will need to catch their trains to other destinations throughout Thailand from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, while the inbound trains to Bangkok will also arrive here. This includes 14 train services to the North, 20 to the South, and 18 to the Northeast (Isan).







The Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal is the new main train station of Thailand designed to be a major rail transportation hub. Located near the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, it is close to both the BTS Skytrain and MRT subway networks making for convenient travel around Bangkok, and to the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak).







To mark the opening of the new station, the SRT will operate the KIHA air-conditioned diesel train for tourism on the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal-Ayutthaya Railway Station route.

The first long-distance train set to depart from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal on 19 January is Train No. 171, a rapid overnight sleeper service from Bangkok to Su-ngai Kolok on the Thai-Malaysian border in Narathiwat province.

With the relocation of the 52 train services, trains bound for the North and Northeast will use the elevated railway from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Don Mueang Station – the same as the Thani Ratthaya (Dark Red Line) suburban train service. As this means the trains will not be operating on the ground-level railway, they will no longer stop at the five stations of Nikhom Rotfai, Thung Song Hong, Bang Khen, Laksi, and Kan Kheha.







Trains bound for the South will use the elevated railway from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Bang Bamru Station the same as the Nakhon Withi (Light Red Line) suburban train service.

Ordinary trains, suburban trains, and special tourism routes – meanwhile – will continue to operate from Hua Lamphong Station as usual. After departing from Hua Lamphong, these will stop at Sam Sen and the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and then use the elevated railway. The ordinary and suburban trains on the Southern routes will continue to use the ground-level railway.





At the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, outgoing trains bound for the North and Northeast will depart from platforms 1 and 2 and incoming trains will arrive on platforms 5 and 6. Outgoing trains bound for the South will depart from platforms 7 and 8, and incoming trains will arrive on platforms 11 and 12.







The SRT is allowing passengers holding tickets for rapid, express, and ordinary trains, and those holding monthly tickets, to use the Thani Ratthaya suburban train service to connect to the elevated Don Mueang Station free of charge for one year or as per the conditions stated on the tickets.

Long-distance train passengers getting on and off the ground stations that no longer operate, can also use their tickets to use the Thani Ratthaya suburban train service free of charge. (TAT)

























