Thai police look to improve image with new traffic vest colors

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Torsak Sukvimol has announced that he plans to change the color of the vests worn by traffic police in order to improve visibility, as well as provide a more friendly and approachable look while promoting orderliness.

Currently, traffic police in Thailand wear vests with banners of various colors, such as grey, red, black, brown or yellow, which the deputy has said could cause confusion.







To address this, the national deputy police chief said he intends to change the vests to have a green-yellow stripe on top of a black short-sleeved jacket, similar to the vests worn by traffic police in the United States and England.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Torsak added that the new vests are expected to be made from a fabric suitable for warmer conditions in Thailand and will be tested at specific police stations before being distributed nationwide.







The change is expected to be completed by 2023.

Additionally, Pol Maj Gen Torsak said some police officers will also be provided with tasers for use in cases where suspects become violent or resist arrest, particularly when under the influence of drugs. (NNT)























