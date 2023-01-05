Measures on Chinese visitors to Thailand expected today

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said measures to welcome Chinese visitors would be concluded without any discrimination today and they would be advised to buy health insurance.

Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said representatives from relevant organizations including the Public Health Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports would meet at Government House at 3pm on Jan 5 to conclude measures to welcome Chinese visitors in the wake of the Chinese government’s decision to reopen its country.







The measures would be based on guidelines from an academic committee under the Communicable Disease Act and experts and be free of any political pressure. There would not be any discrimination and visitors from all countries would be treated in the same manner, Mr Anutin said.







Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said Chinese travelers would initially form about 5% of visitors and most of them would be businesspeople and students, not big groups of tourists.

He expected 30,000 Chinese visitors in January, 90,000 in February and 150,000 in March. (TNA)























