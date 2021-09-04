Thailand’s Land Transport offices reopen utilising ‘DLT Smart Queue’

Following the relaxation of lockdown measures in Bangkok and other provinces hard-hit by the pandemic, the Department of Land Transport has reopened its offices providing public services and driver’s license applications, with some of the services moved online to prevent crowding.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has allowed all its offices to reopen for services related to driver’s license provision and tax payments, following the relaxation of lockdown measures.







The DLT Director General Chirute Visalachitra, said that services requiring in-person training will continue to be suspended, while all visitors to DLT officers will need to make an appointment ahead of time using the DLT Smart Queue application, in order to prevent crowding at the venues.

With the suspension of in-person training sessions, applicants for a new driver’s license and driver’s license renewals can instead take the training required online on www.dlt-elearning.com instead.



Meanwhile, other services related to license and tax payments have now fully resumed operations. Payment deadlines for tax and fees have been extended to 31st December, before which vehicle owners won’t be subject to any late payment penalties.

Taxi owners are also spared the third, fourth, or sixth month vehicle inspection of their vehicles’ tax payments until 31st December as well. However, taxi owners who wish to apply for a vehicle service life extension permit from 9 to 12 years, still need to have their vehicles inspected as required. (NNT)



























