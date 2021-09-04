Thailand State Audit Office to host 15th ASOSAI Assembly-Symposium 6-8 September

The State Audit Office (SAO) has announced that the President of the State Audit Commission General Chanathap Indamra has been designated the Chairman of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), and the SAO will host the 15th ASOSAI Assembly from September 6th to 8th.

According to the SAO, over 300 delegates from 60 countries are expected to participate in virtual meetings over the three days of the event, and it is hoped that this will then culminate in the 2021 Bangkok Declaration on propelling state audit offices to the ‘Next Normal’.







The ASOSAI is a regional body that operates under the auspices of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). ASOSAI itself was founded in 1979 with the goal of promoting understanding and cooperation among member institutions, which it achieves through the free exchange of ideas and knowledge in the field of state audits. ASOSAI currently boasts 47 members, operating under the guidance of the Governing Board, while the Chairman and the Secretary General are the main drivers of the organization.



Prajuck Boonyoung, Auditor General of the SAO, has stressed the role of the State Audit Commission in laying down state audit policies, most importantly in expanding the role of the SAO, so much so that at the international level, this has now become a leading state audit office. This has been accomplished through its being selected as the Governing Board of INTOSAI, the most important international state audit organization. Indeed, in addition to being second only to the United Nations in regard to the number of its member states, INTOSAI also acts as the external auditor of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. (NNT)



























