Thailand issues ‘Bubble and Seal’ measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 outbreaks at factories

The Industry Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, the Labour Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the private sector organized a brainstorming session to discuss measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 outbreaks at factories.

After opening the session, Kobchai Sangsitthisawat, permanent secretary of the Industry Ministry, said the meeting was aimed at explaining the Good Factory Practice and Bubble and Seal measures to factory owners and officials of the Industry Ministry and other concerned governmental organizations. The session was organized live via Facebook so that the officials and factory owners can properly implement the Good Factory Practice and Bubble and Seal measures.







Decha Chatutananant, inspector-general of the Industry Ministry, said that on Sept 8 the industrial committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would introduce proactive measures to reduce COVID-19 cases as quickly as possible and to prevent the next wave of the disease.



The Crisis Management Center of the Industry Ministry reported that from April 1 to Sept 2, COVID-19 outbreaks happened at 881 factories in 62 provinces and there were 61,919 patients. Phetchaburi province had the most cases at factories, followed by Chachoengsao, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon and Phetchabun. (TNA)



























