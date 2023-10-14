Thailand’s KNACKSAT-2 to be launched into orbit

King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB) has announced a plan to launch its second satellite, KNACKSAT-2, into orbit.

Prof. Dr. Somrerk Chandraamporn, Vice President for Research and Development of Information Technology at KMUTNB, emphasized that KMUTNB, as a technology and innovation-focused university, endeavors to leverage the knowledge within the institution for practical applications in the business sector. This involves both human resource development and establishing effective collaboration mechanisms with the private sector. The KNACKSAT-2 Satellite has been fully developed and is now prepared for launch from Thailand.







Created with over 90% domestic resources and Thai expertise, the satellite has key missions to fulfill. It will monitor the position and speed of Thai trains via satellite, test high-resolution photography from space, and examine radiation shielding technology that impacts electronic systems.







Unlike traditional satellite launches that use rockets, KNACKSAT-2 will be sent to the International Space Station aboard a spacecraft. From there, astronauts will release it into Earth’s orbit. This launch is scheduled for early 2024. Data collected from KNACKSAT-2’s missions will be transmitted to a ground station at the university. (NNT)













