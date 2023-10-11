Pattaya Marina Project: 15-year saga of mismanagement, legal battles and ruined ambitions

PATTAYA, Thailand – For over 15 years, the ‘Pattaya Marina Project’ has stood as a haunting monument to the mismanagement of public funds. With a staggering budget exceeding 300 million baht, this once ambitious endeavour now lies in ruins, overshadowed by legal controversies and a trail of unresolved issues.







Initially initiated in 2008 with the vision of accommodating over 300 tourist boats, the project was designed by Tesco Company, only to be constructed by Ping, a joint venture. The grand plan included a parking and docking facility, all totalling a hefty 733 million baht. However, despite the substantial investment, the project missed its 2013 completion deadline and has never become fully operational.







The project faced numerous setbacks, chief among them being a critical flaw in the hydraulic system, as highlighted by a very large group of speedboat operators with more than 1000 vessels in their combined fleets. The absence of a comprehensive pre-construction study compounded the issues. Moreover, the destructive force of “Typhoon Vamco” in 2015 inflicted severe damage, pushing the project beyond the brink.







Faced with mounting issues, Pattaya City established a committee, comprising experts in marine engineering and coastal areas, to investigate the damages. Their findings pointed to a dual culprit—negligence by project personnel and the destructive force of natural disasters. Despite this, no substantial action has been taken to rectify the damages.

Recent reports suggest that Pattaya City has resorted to storing the remnants and materials of the project near the Pattaya Sports Arena, seemingly attempting to conceal the embarrassment from public view. Boat accessories worth tens of millions of baht now sit piled, awaiting a resolution.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, though not involved in the project’s early stages, has actively pursued legal avenues. The central administrative court’s recent ruling absolving the contractors of blame has further complicated matters. Pattaya City, caught in legal limbo, awaits a new consideration and remains committed to pursuing justice through the highest administrative court.







The spectre of complete demolition hovers over the project, contingent upon the Supreme Administrative Court’s findings. Should the designers be held responsible, Pattaya City faces the arduous task of managing the project’s obliteration. Simultaneously, a committee will delve into the actions of officials, dissecting the role of both the project and natural disasters in the damage incurred.







As Pattaya City navigates this labyrinth of legal battles, mismanagement, and natural calamities, the ‘Pattaya Marina Project’ stands as a testament to the challenges faced when ambitious visions clash with harsh realities. Only time will tell if justice prevails, and if the remnants of this ambitious project will fade into oblivion or be revitalized against all odds.











