Thailand celebrates ‘Vegetarian Festival’ in October

The Vegetarian Festival, one of Thailand’s most unique and lively events, has its origins in Chinese culture. It is believed that abstinence from meat and stimulants will bring about good health and peace of mind to individuals and the community. A lot of Thai people, especially those who have Chinese lineage, will restrict themselves to only a vegetable diet for nine days and nights for the purposes of spiritual cleansing, merit-making, conferring good luck, and ensuring prosperity.







The Vegetarian Festival, which is held in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, usually October, this year falls from 15 to 23 October. Visitors will be able to experience the celebration distinguished by unique charms in major cities throughout Thailand.







Here are some highlighted locations that are holding vegetarian festivals:

– Bangkok (China Town), 14-23 October 2023, on Yaowarat Road;

– Chon Buri, 13-24 October, at Na Jasa Tai Chue Shrine;

– Hat Yai, 14-23 October, at Supasarn Rangsan Park, Songkhla;

– Phak Hai, 15-23 October, at Tai Hong Kong Shrine, Phak Hai District, Ayutthaya;

– Korat (“Jia-Chai”), 15-23 October, at the Thai Chinese Vegan Club, Nakhon Ratchasima;

– Phuket, 15-23 October, at 31 shrines around the province;

– Trang, 15-23 October, at the shrines around Mueang District. (PRD)













