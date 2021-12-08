Thailand’s Khao Yai campground expanded for New Year tourists

The chief of the Khao Yai National Park will reopen another campground late this month to welcome tourists during New Year holidays.

Adisak Pusitwongsanuyut, chief of the Khao Yai National Park, said that over the past weekend tourists flocked into the Lam Takhong campground to experience its cold atmosphere and park rangers had to reject walk-in visitors.







He expected considerable visitors in the coming three-day-long weekend. Therefore, he decided to reopen the Khao Rom campground before Christmas.

Khao Rom is the tallest peak in the Khao Yai National Park, 1,351 meters from the mean sea level. It stands in Muang district of Prachin Buri province. It welcomed campers and the visitors who liked nocturnal wildlife watching. As the campground was less known, there were not so many visitors.



The campground at Khao Rom should welcome more campers to the national park, Mr. Adisak said. The Lam Takhong campground had welcomed more than 2,000 campers at a time but the capacity was capped at 580 people to help control COVID-19. (TNA)



























