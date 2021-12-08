Two Thai women in quarantine waiting for confirmation of Omicron

On Wednesday (December 8th) at 12:30PM, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that a preliminary investigation has discovered two additional cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The first patient, a 36-year-old Thai woman, worked as an interpreter at a church and attended a church delegation meeting of 20 attendees from November 13th to 23rd in Lagos, Nigeria. She then returned to Thailand where she tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently awaiting confirmation results.







The second patient, a 46-year-old Thai woman, also attended the church meeting before continuing to Sweden, where she was found to be infected as well.

DDC Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong added that both women arrived in Thailand on November 24th and were tested on arrival using the RT-PCR method. Retroactive genetic sequencing detected the Omicron variant and the two women were kept in quarantine while displaying very few symptoms. (NNT)



























