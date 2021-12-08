Two Thai women in quarantine waiting for confirmation of Omicron

By Pattaya Mail
0
281
The CCSA announced that a preliminary investigation has discovered two additional cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Wednesday (December 8th) at 12:30PM, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that a preliminary investigation has discovered two additional cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The first patient, a 36-year-old Thai woman, worked as an interpreter at a church and attended a church delegation meeting of 20 attendees from November 13th to 23rd in Lagos, Nigeria. She then returned to Thailand where she tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently awaiting confirmation results.



The second patient, a 46-year-old Thai woman, also attended the church meeting before continuing to Sweden, where she was found to be infected as well.

DDC Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong added that both women arrived in Thailand on November 24th and were tested on arrival using the RT-PCR method. Retroactive genetic sequencing detected the Omicron variant and the two women were kept in quarantine while displaying very few symptoms. (NNT)

Dr. Opas added that both women arrived in Thailand on November 24th and were tested on arrival using the RT-PCR method.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR