Thailand’s innovative nasal spray to prevent COVID-19

Various government agencies, in cooperation with private agencies — including the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), and Hibiocy Company Limited — have developed a nasal spray with human antibodies to prevent COVID-19 under the brand “VAILL COVITRAP Anti-CoV Nasal Spray.” The spray has already been approved by the Thai FDA and will be available from 1 October 2022 onwards. Using the medicine is easy: simply spray into the nose vertically 1-2 times every 6 hours, but not more than 3 rounds per day.

For those who are interested, please visit LINE @Covitrap/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/covitrap (PRD)


































