Thailand speeds up expansion of domestic and international airports

Thailand is accelerating the expansion of domestic and international airports as part of plans to develop the kingdom into a regional transportation hub.

Officials said the Krabi, Khon Kaen, Tak, and Yala airports are undergoing renovations in preparation for the peak travel season. According to officials, the project includes the construction of new terminals, retail concessions, and additional parking spaces.







At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, a similar effort has been initiated to accommodate up to 120 million passengers annually. The expansion, anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022, includes the construction of a third runway.

According to Airports of Thailand (AoT), Don Mueang International Airport – the secondary airport serving the greater Bangkok area – and U-Tapao Airport in Rayong are also undergoing similar expansions.







Don Mueang airport operators hope to soon accommodate as many as 48 million passengers per year. The expansion plans call for a third passenger terminal with an area of 155,000 square meters to house 12 additional gates for aircraft parking.

U-Tapao Airport meanwhile intends to construct a second terminal and increase its annual passenger capacity to five million by 2027. (NNT)





































