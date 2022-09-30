Leaders confirm attendance in upcoming APEC meeting in Bangkok

A number of country leaders have confirmed their attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok later this year.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanee Sangrat made the announcement amid reports that U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend the November 14-19 meeting.

According to media reports, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to represent the United States government in the upcoming gathering, as President Biden is scheduled to host a wedding reception for his eldest granddaughter, Naomi, at the White House on November 19.







Tanee said other APEC leaders confirmed their participation in the meeting with the Thai ambassador to the United Nations during the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai earlier told reporters that the regional meeting would play a crucial role in uniting APEC member economies, assisting with the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery while promoting regional trade.







Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapsit, Deputy National Police Chief of the Royal Thai Police, said more than 15,000 police officers will also be deployed to all APEC venues in and around Bangkok to maintain safety and security during the event. (NNT)

































