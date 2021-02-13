Thailand’s House of Representatives no-confidence debate to take place Feb 16-19 as scheduled

BANGKOK – The government has clarified that an urgent motion to have the Constitution Court review proposed topics of discussion for the no-confidence debate, which include matters involving the royal institution, will not be taken up by the tribunal, and the debate will proceed as scheduled on February 16-19 with any discussion pertaining to the monarchy to be barred from the floor.







The most recent convening of the House of Representatives saw discussion on public turmoil and questions put to the government on its administration. Members of the media were however, looking to see progress on an urgent motion made by Phalang Pracharat MP Paiboon Nititawan for the Constitution Court to be tapped to rule on the opposition’s calls for a no-confidence debate, which was added as an urgent matter prior to the meeting.







Government Whip Chairman Wirat Rattanaset stated in a press conference following the meeting that the no-confidence debate will take place as scheduled from February 16-19 but MP Paiboon’s motion will not be considered, adding the motion was only filed to deter the opposition from seeking to debate matters tied to the royal institution. (NNT)











