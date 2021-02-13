36 busted at drug party at pool villas outside Pattaya

Chonburi police arrested 36 youths in an early morning raid of two pool villas in Huay Yai when revelers allegedly were celebrating a birthday with drugs, alcohol and sex.







Authorities, including Huay Yai officers and administrators, arrived at the adjacent houses in the Green Village Modern Pool Villa, Moo 7, around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 12 to find music pumping from two modified cars and nine men and 11 women drinking and partying, with some retreating into bedrooms for more-private parties.

Officers recovered plastic bags containing what was believed to be ketamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. Next door, another 11 men and five women were doing similarly.

All the party people were said to be from Pattaya and had come to Huay Yai to rent the private villas for a birthday party since bars in Pattaya had to close at 11 p.m.

All were charged with violating the emergency decrees provision against large gatherings with more drug charges expected to be laid later.













