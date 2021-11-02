Thailand’s fuel demand dips this year due to pandemic

The Department of Energy Business said compared to the first nine months of 2020, Thailand’s fuel consumption dipped 5.2% during the same period this year. From the average of 137.11 million liters consumed every day, it is now 130.3 million liters.

The department said the main factor contributing to the plunge is the COVID-19 outbreak which hindered all modes of transportation.







The Director-General of the department, Nantika Thangsupanich, clarified that petrol consumption dropped to 28.4 million liters per day from 31.16 million liters, which is equivalent to an 8.9% decline. Diesel dropped 6.1%, from 65.06 million liters to 61.09 million liters per day.

Meanwhile, gasohol consumption dipped 8.7% to 27.72 million liters per day. However, after the government eased the lockdown measures in September, the demand started to rise gradually, said the director-general.



With that said the global crude oil price continues to surge and may reach 90 U.S. dollars per barrel, according to Goldman Sachs’ prediction. (NNT)



























