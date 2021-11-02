Thailand to adopt ‘Universal Protection’ approach against COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health continues to urge the general public to adopt the Universal Protection approach against COVID-19, following the relaxation of several COVID-19 control restrictions. Businesses are asked to implement the COVID Free Setting measures to prevent transmission at their venues.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the overall number of COVID-19 patients in Thailand is on a decline, albeit with concerns persisting in some areas.







Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases at the DDC, said the number of daily cases in the Greater Bangkok Area and southern border provinces is showing a declining trend, but the situation remains concerning in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Trat, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Khon Kaen.

Transmissions at prisons continue to be worrisome, with the number of prison-related cases increasing in the past week, particularly in Surin and Khon Kaen provinces.



Dr. Chawetsan urged residents of the provinces now open for tourism, including Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket, to adopt the Universal Protection approach to protect themselves from infections, while every business in these areas should implement the COVID Free Setting measures.

The vaccination uptake in Thailand continues to increase after the country’s opening, with more than 75 million doses given so far across the country. 29 provinces have reported that at least 50% of their populations are vaccinated.

Across pilot tourism areas, a total of 79.3% of local populations have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine, with 36.3% of the population now fully vaccinated. Vaccination for adolescents 12-18 years old has been progressing well, with 54% of this population group now vaccinated. (NNT)



























