Thailand’s fuel consumption surpasses 2019 levels

Thailand’s fuel consumption has increased to a level higher than that of 2019, as reported by the Department of Energy Business (DOEB).

The increase follows a two-year consecutive drop due to the pandemic’s impact. From January to March, fuel demand rose by 5.65% to an average of 161 million liters per day (MLD) compared to the 151 MLD in the first quarter of last year.







DOEB Director-General Nanthika Thangsupanich attributed the increase to the lifting of lockdown measures that led to business recovery and the full reopening of the country, which boosted tourism.

Nanthika stated that diesel consumption slightly rose by 0.2% year-on-year to 76.4 MLD, while gasoline and gasohol demand increased by 6.6% to 31.7 MLD. Jet fuel recorded the highest growth, with consumption skyrocketing by 95% year-on-year to 14 MLD, up from 7.1 MLD. The easing of Covid-19 infections resulted in more active air travel.







According to the DOEB Director-General, the growth in oil consumption should align with GDP growth, driven by the domestic economic recovery. Thai officials are also drafting a National Oil Plan to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner fuels, including biofuel and electric vehicles. One of the plans is to make gasohol E20 the primary fuel at petrol stations instead of gasohol E10, also known as gasohol 91, which will be gradually phased out. (NNT)















