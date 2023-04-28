Bangkok offers free Covid-19 booster shots to people in risk groups

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is offering free Covid-19 booster shots to people who are in high-risk groups in order to reduce the risk of severe symptoms and fatality.

Dr. Anutra Chittinandana, chairman of the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand and an adviser to the Bangkok governor, stated that the BMA is concerned for people who have a high risk of developing severe symptoms after contracting the new Covid-19 strain. These people include people over 60 years of age, pregnant women, and patients with chronic conditions. He strongly advised these people to obtain a booster shot as soon as possible, as it will greatly reduce their risk of severe symptoms and death.







To help reduce these risks, the BMA has opened a vaccination center at Public Health Service Center 6 (Women’s Culture Association Building) in the Dusit district to provide free booster shots for high-risk groups. People who have not been vaccinated are also encouraged to get vaccinations for free at public health service centers in Bangkok every Wednesday from 9 AM to 3 PM.







The BMA has also set up a mobile vaccination unit to provide services to accommodate people who couldn’t travel to health centers at the Atrium zone of the CentralWorld department store. The unit opens from noon to 6 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 28 to May 28. The unit, however, will be closed during the election weekend of May 13-14. People can visit the BMA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bma.health for more information. (NNT)















