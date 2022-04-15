Thailand’s FDA warns public against using unapproved mouth spray for Covid

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about a mouth spray that claims to “catch and kill” the COVID-19 virus, saying the agency has never approved any product of such type.

According to FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai, the product in question – made from longan extract and advertised on online media – was registered as a cosmetic food supplement with no medical qualifications.



Weerachai stated that the FDA has never approved any mouth spray product that has the ability to stop or protect against the Covid virus.

Weerathai added that business owners who falsely advertise their cosmetic products face a maximum of one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. Those who provide false information about their food products could also face a maximum three-year prison sentence, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.







Weerachai urged consumers to double-check the information about FDA-approved products, report any suspected medical or food products, and file complaints by calling hotline 1556 or visiting www.fda.moph.go.th.

The FDA can also be reached through the FDAThai Facebook page or the FDAThai Line Official account @FDAThai. (NNT)

































