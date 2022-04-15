Pattaya residents pay homage to their ancestors during Songkran

Residents of Pattaya and the neighboring communities made their annual pilgrimage to temples where the remains of their ancestors are interned to pay homage to their departed souls.

A ceremony was held at Wat Nongprue Temple in East Pattaya April 13, where descendants brought food and sweets as offerings and praying at the spot where their ancestors’ ashes are interned in the temple wall.



They also cleaned and beautified the area around the memorial site. Winai Inpitak, Nongprue Mayor was amongst the residents of Nongprue who came to pay respects to his forebears.

He said that there were less people than usual because most of the residents preferred to pray at home to avoid the risk contracting Covid-19.







Nevertheless those who came adhered to the safety standards by wearing facemasks and keeping a safe distance from each other.































