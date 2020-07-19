Thailand’s excellent COVID-19 response prompts further investment by Japanese companies

Private Japanese companies have expressed their satisfaction with Thailand’s COVID-19 prevention and response. With a low number of cases reported, the companies have increased confidence in the country and are expected to expand their investments.







The President of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) office in Bangkok, Mr. Taketani Atsushi, met with Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapanlop where he reported the results of a survey on economic trends of Japanese stock companies in Thailand for the first half of 2020.

The JETRO Bangkok president has praised Thailand’s effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19, which has led Japanese companies to gain confidence in the country’s safety, helping them to remain committed to expand their investments in the future, based on the survey.



He revealed that Japanese investors are optimistic that Thailand’s economy will start to recover in the second half of this year.

Minister Tewan thanked JETRO for providing the surveys and reports every half year, which are beneficial for the Thai government when developing economic policies in keeping with demands from the private sector, including Japanese investors, who are important trade and investment partners.

He thanked the Japanese private sector for their donations of funds and supplies to help Thailand’s operations to stop the spread of COVID-19, reflecting the close relations between the countries in a time of crisis, reassuring Japanese firms that the Thai government will handle this situation to its best ability, to minimize the effects to both countries’ economic ties. (NNT)











