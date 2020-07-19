Thailand to host ‘CCA 2020’ first world-class beauty trade fair in Southeast Asia

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa Markets to host COSMOPROF CBE ASEAN (CCA 2020), the first world-class beauty trade fair in Southeast Asia, to support Thai entrepreneurs and enhance their competitiveness on the world stage.







The signing of this MoU is a sign of cooperation on driving the Thai beauty business sector, especially SMEs, to be able to compete in international markets by using the CCA 2020, the world-class beauty trade fair, held for the first time in Southeast Asia, as a platform for showing the potential of new products and innovations from Thai entrepreneurs.







FTI Chairman Suphan Mongkolsuthi said the event will be held from December 14 – 16 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. He expressed his confidence that it will help attract foreign investors, support Thai SME entrepreneurs with opportunities for business networking, expand the Thai beauty business to the world market and promote Thailand’s strength as a hub for the health and beauty industries in ASEAN. (NNT)











