Starting from November 1, the number of ‘Dark Red’ provinces or the Strict and Maximum Controlled Zones will be scaled down to 7 provinces namely Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and Songkhla.

And from November 1, Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket will be open in their entirety, whereas the remaining Blue Zone provinces will be partially open. (NNT)