Thailand aims full scale of reopening; pubs and bars under measures

The public health minister said the local COVID-19 situation improved and would become endemic in the near future and he ordered the Department of Disease Control to work out disease control measures for the reopening of pubs and bars.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 was approaching its endemic status in the country as the number of active cases was falling. However, he said, he did not demand COVID-19 be declared an endemic disease on July 1.



According to him, all parties concerned agree with the full scale of country reopening and the resumption of business and activities. For the effect, he assigned the Department of Disease Control to plan measures for the reopening of pubs and bars and for foreign tourists to keep wearing face masks.

Mr Anutin said that there could be measures to control the behaviors of tourists and the Department of Disease Control would finalize the details.







He also said that there were no restrictions on activities. Reunion parties could be organized but if participants tested positive, they would keep themselves in 10-day quarantine. (TNA)































