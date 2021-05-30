Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy will only sell Sinopharm vaccine to organizations

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) will sell Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at cost and only to companies or organizations which are buying it for their staff.

CRA Secretary-General Dr. Nithi Mahanonda said the academy will not make any profit from the deal and will only sell the vaccine to organizations with clear name lists of recipients.







He said buyers must also accept the condition that they may, under no circumstances, sell the doses to a third party. They may, however, hire a medical facility.

Dr. Nithi added that individuals are not able to purchase this alternative vaccine. For companies, the academy also requires that they buy 10% more than they require, with the extra shots being donated to the government, so that under-privileged people, who do not belong to any organization, can be vaccinated. (NNT)























