Thai Health Promotion Foundation wins 2021 Nelson Mandela Award

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the Thai Health Promotion Foundation is the 2021 Nelson Mandela Award laureate.

The 74th World Health Assembly said the Thai Health Promotion Foundation has been instrumental in advancing health promotion in Thailand, and globally, over the past 20 years. South Africa’s Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize also praised Thai Health for staying true to its core mission of being agents of equality in access to good health, so that all people living in Thailand can live in a society and environment conducive to good health.







Thai Health manager Dr. Supreeda Adulyanon said, in his address to the assembly, that this award is a tribute to the foundation’s health promotion efforts, taking place around the world every single day. It is also a testament to the health promotion movement in Thailand.







Dr. Supreeda said Thai Health supports up to 4,000 projects each year. These include issue-related initiatives, such as tobacco and alcohol control, road safety and disaster management, healthy diet and the promotion of physical activity. The foundation also supports the WHO’s healthy settings approach, and Thai Health will strengthen its contribution to enable sustainable health for all. (NNT)























