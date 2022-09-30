Thailand’s Acting PM chairs fiscal 2022’s final meeting of top ministry officials

The final meeting of ministry top officials for the fiscal year 2022 has acknowledged the performance of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister. The meeting also expressed support for country reopening, the BCG economy drive, and the hosting of APEC 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Distat Hotrakit, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister. Senior officials from the Secretariat of the Prime Minister were also in attendance. This year, 14 top officials are retiring due to their civil service terms coming to an end.







The meeting went over key work results of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister. During the 2022 fiscal year, the office contributed to preparations for country reopening and supported the work of the prime minister while adhering to New Normal practices. It also supported the government’s socio-economic development initiatives in various dimensions.







The pursuit of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and the hosting of 2022 APEC meetings were among the prime agendas in the fiscal year 2022. Greenhouse gas reduction, improving the diversity and quality of tourist destinations, and facilitating convenience for tourists entering Thailand were also among the top agendas. The government also remained committed to addressing poverty and mitigating economic hardships during fiscal 2022. (NNT)

































